The Reds beat the Cubs, 8-2, on Wednesday night in Wrigley Field and the offensive star, again, was 37-year-old Joey Votto.

In the second inning, Votto led off with a solo shot to give the Reds the 1-0 lead. It marked the fifth straight game in which Votto had homered. As noted in this tweet from the Reds' official account, that ties a franchise record:

Several Reds have done it with Eugenio Suarez being the most recent (a list that also includes Jay Bruce and Adam Dunn). The record for consecutive games with a home run is eight. Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly (1987) and Ken Griffey Jr. (1993) are tied for it.

Votto went deep in bookend fashion in this one, also hitting a homer in his last at-bat of the game, in the top of the ninth:

Votto also hit two home runs Tuesday night, and this marks the first time in his career that he's had back-to-back multi-homer games. Combined with the streak, he's now hit seven home runs in his last five games. That's the best stretch of his career.

Also take note that Votto is 37 years old, supposedly past his prime. Check this one out:

Votto is actually on an extended hot streak, too. He was injured earlier in the year, but shortly after his return, he caught fire. In his last 42 games now, he's hit .320/.418/.653 with 14 homers and 38 RBI.

During spring training, Votto made it known that he had decided to shift his approach and look to hit for more power. He was willing to sacrifice contact and maybe strike out a bit more as a result of looking to punish the baseball more. Going from an average/contact/on-base guy with power to a straight-up power hitter would've been a weird transformation. Votto is such an impressive hitter that right now he's doing everything well and looks on track to have the third 30-homer season (he has 19 right now, despite missing over a month) of his illustrious career.