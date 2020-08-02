Watch Now: Cardinals and Brewers Weekend Series Postponed ( 1:23 )

The Cincinnati Reds have placed star first baseman Joey Votto on the injured list, the team announced Sunday. The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans reports Votto self-reported COVID-19 symptoms Sunday morning but has not yet tested positive for the virus.

Votto is the fourth Reds position player to either be placed on the COVID-19 injured list or be sidelined with possible symptoms since Opening Day. Matt Davidson tested positive one day into the new season. Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel were later sidelined after not feeling well. All three have since cleared the protocols and returned to the lineup.

MLB's new COVID-19 injured list comes with no minimum or maximum stay, but players must test negative twice at least 24 hours apart before they can be activated. Votto will presumably be tested Sunday and again on Tuesday. If those come back negative, he can return.

The 2020 Operations Manual requires players to self-report any possible COVID-19 symptoms, including headache, fatigue, muscle soreness, and elevated temperature. Neither Moustakas nor Senzel tested positive, creating concern players may hide symptoms to avoid being held out of action. That would be potentially disastrous.

Eighteen Miami Marlins players have tested positive within the last week and four Cardinals players have tested positive in recent days. Six teams (Blue Jays, Brewers, Cardinals, Marlins, Nationals, Phillies) were idle this weekend as MLB attempts to get the outbreaks under control. Those clubs are expected to return to action Monday and Tuesday.

Commissioner Rob Manfred called the COVID-19 situation "manageable" and added "there is no reason to quit now" on Saturday. He'd previously said a "team losing a number of players that rendered it completely non-competitive" would be necessary for MLB to consider canceling the season.

Votto, 36, is 7 for 27 (.259) with five walks and only one strikeout seven games into the new season. The Reds figure to use Josh VanMeter at first base during Votto's absence. Davidson could see time there against lefty pitchers. Cincinnati is 2-5 this year.

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday morning after being a late scratch Saturday night due to a stomach issue, reports ESPN's Jesse Rogers. Bryant remains out of the lineup Sunday.