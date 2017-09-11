Reds manager Bryan Price pauses tirade against umpires for 'God Bless America'
Price made sure to give the umpires a piece of his mind, but he had to stop to honor his country first
Sunday afternoon, two non-contenders wrapped up their series as the Reds pounded the Mets (CIN 10, NYM 5) at Citi Field. Both teams are well out of the race and running out the clock on their seasons at this point.
In the seventh inning of Sunday's game, with the score tied 5-5, Reds utility man Scooter Gennett was ejected by home-plate umpire Shane Livensparger for arguing balls and strikes. He didn't so much argue balls and strikes as he did toss equipment around and spike his helmet after taking a borderline pitch for strike three.
Reds manager Bryan Price came out of the dugout to defend his player and give Livensparger a piece of his mind. Then "God Bless America" came on during the seventh inning stretch, so Price put his tirade on hold to honor his country. Check it out:
Price wasn't nearly as animated as Jim Leyland when he paused his tirade for "God Bless America" back in 2006. Still, Price was giving Livensparger the business, stopped briefly, then resumed. Very patriotic.
