Cincinnati Reds right-hander Nick Martinez fell three outs short of history Friday night. Martinez lost a no-hitter against the San Diego Padres when Elias Díaz roped a pinch-hit double to left field with no outs in the ninth inning (CIN 8, SD 1). He threw 115 pitches and exited after the double. This was the first time all season a team took a no-hit bid into the ninth.

Martinez, 34, spent the 2022-23 seasons with the Padres after playing four years in Japan. He struck out six and walked two Friday, including Trenton Brooks to lead off the ninth inning ahead of the Díaz double. Reliever Taylor Rogers came on and allowed one of the two runners he inherited from Martinez to score. Here is Díaz's double to ruin the no-hitter:

Martinez allowed seven runs in 2 ⅔ innings against the Minnesota Twins in his last start on June 19. He was briefly demoted to the bullpen after that. Martinez took a 4.40 ERA in 15 starts and two relief appearances into Friday's game. This was his first start back in the rotation after the relief stint.

Spencer Steer provided Martinez and the Reds with all the offense they would need Friday. He clubbed three home runs and batted with a chance to hit a fourth homer in the eighth inning, though he struck out. There has never been a three-homer game as part of a no-hitter in MLB history.

Steer is the first Reds player with a three-homer game since Jesse Winker against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on June 6, 2021. It is the 40th three-homer game in Reds history.

The Reds have 18 no-hitters in franchise history, most recently Wade Miley against Cleveland on May 7, 2021. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers (26) and Chicago White Sox (20) have more no-hitters than Cincinnati.

The win improved Cincinnati's record to 43-29. They entered the day 2 ½ games behind the third wild-card spot and have won 13 of the last 19 games.