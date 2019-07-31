Reds-Pirates brawl: Yasiel Puig involved in melee after getting traded; Amir Garrett charges Pittsburgh dugout
Yasiel Puig ended his career in Cincinnati with an ejection
The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates continued their season-long feud Tuesday night, and did so amid unusual circumstances. How unusual? Yasiel Puig was throwing hands on behalf of his Reds teammates… minutes after reports surfaced on social media stating he had been traded to Cleveland as part of a three-team deal for Trevor Bauer.
The nonsense began with the Pirates throwing at Derek Dietrich, who pinch-hit in the seventh. You may recall the Pirates' beef dates back to April, when Dietrich admired a home run he hit against them. That celebration led to the Pirates throwing behind Dietrich, which resulted in the benches clearing. Keone Kela, Amir Garrett, and Puig were each ejected for their parts that afternoon.
Those three each played a role in Tuesday's mess. Kela is the one who threw at Dietrich's head; Garrett later ran from the mound to take on the Pittsburgh dugout by himself, and Puig ended his Reds tenure in the most Puig-like way: pushing around Pirates. Cincinnati manager David Bell, who was ejected earlier in the game, was also heated and made his feelings on the matter clear.
Don't believe us? Just take a look:
Yes, that's a five-minute brawl video. Absurd. Here's what Bell said about the incident afterward:
Garrett seemed remorseful for charging the dugout:
And here's what Puig said about his now-former teammates:
The takeaway here, as Bell alludes to, is that the Pirates seem to be involved in more fracases than any other team in the game -- to the extent that they're still fighting battles they should've been over months ago. At some point, Pittsburgh's culture needs to be examined. If it doesn't happen sooner than later, someone is going to get hurt. That, or we're going to continue to see ballplayers behaving poorly every few weeks.
Puig, meanwhile, is likely to be handed a suspension as he adjusts to life in northern Ohio.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Tuesday: Cardinals take first in NLC
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Syndergaard deals amid trade rumors
This was a reminder of just how good Syndergaard can be
-
Report: Bauer, Puig in three-team deal
The second blockbuster of the 2019 deadline happened Tuesday night
-
Tracking every notable MLB trade made
A look at every notable trades made from the start of the season until July 31
-
Braves trade for reliever Chris Martin
The Rangers get 21-year-old lefty Kolby Allard in return
-
Top 50 MLB trade deadline targets
The one and only 2019 trade deadline is on Wednesday