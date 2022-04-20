The Cincinnati Reds, 2-9 on the year, entered Tuesday having dropped seven consecutive contests. The Reds suffered another pair of losses prior to their game against the San Diego Padres, placing second baseman Jonathan India (hamstring) and third baseman Mike Moustakas (biceps) on the injured list. Infielder JT Riddle and outfielder TJ Friedl were promoted from Triple-A to take their roster spots.

India, 25, is the reigning National League Rookie of the Year Award recipient. He'd gotten off to a slow start this season, hitting .241/.267/.276 (58 OPS+) with no home runs or stolen bases in seven games. He had not appeared since April 14, a contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers that saw him leave in the fifth inning. India batted .269/.376/.459 (113 OPS+) with 21 home runs and 12 steals last season.

Moustakas, 33, has also stumbled out of the starting blocks. He'll head to the shelf having hit .129/.125/.129 (-26 OPS+) with no home runs and no walks but 13 strikeouts in 32 plate appearances. Moustakas' struggles date back to last season, when he hit for a 66 OPS+, the lowest full-season mark of his big-league career.

Manager David Bell has used a combination of Brandon Drury and Alejo López at the keystone during India's absence, as well as Colin Moran at third. Riddle, who has seen big-league action in the past with three clubs, figures to serve as a bench piece.

Friedl, meanwhile, could see action in the corner outfield during the absence of Taylor Nyquin, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list on Monday. The Reds activated Nick Senzel as the corresponding move.

The Reds have not won a game since April 10, when they knocked off the Atlanta Braves to even their record to 2-2.