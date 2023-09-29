The Cincinnati Reds have promoted their top two baseball-operations executives, the team announced Friday. The club has elevated general manager Nick Krall to the position of president of baseball operations, and assistant GM Brad Meador has been bumped up to GM and senior vice-president.

While the hierarchy doesn't change -- Krall remains the lead decision-maker and Meador his top advisor -- the changes reflect a front-office structure that's become more common throughout Major League Baseball in recent years.

"Nick has a great baseball mind and has shown exceptional leadership in advancing every aspect of our baseball operations," said Reds owner Bob Castellini in a statement. "Nick and his staff have earned our confidence, and these moves help ensure the positive momentum will continue across the organization."

Krall, 45, took over as the top executive in the Reds' front office in October of 2020 after then-president of baseball operations Dick Williams resigned. At the time, however, he retained his GM and vice-president title. He's now spent more than 20 years in the Reds organization.

Under Krall's leadership, the Reds have improved the farm system while also returning to relevance in the standings this season. While the Reds have fading hopes of reaching the playoffs, coming into Friday's slate they're one win from clinching the club's third winning season in the last four years. Given the influx of young talent, they're also well positioned for the future.