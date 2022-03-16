In the days since the lockout was finally removed, the Reds have been one of the most active teams. Here's another move, with the Reds shipping left-handed reliever Amir Garrett to the Royals in exchange for left-handed starting pitcher Mike Minor.

The move is a tough one to square with the other moves the Reds have made. They have traded starter Sonny Gray, let starter Wade Miley go on waivers, traded outfielder Jesse Winker and traded third baseman Eugenio Suarez. In return, they haven't gotten much clear or immediate big-league help. As such, it seemed like any other moves would bring back salary relief and/or minor-leaguers.

Instead, Minor, the veteran, seems to be taking one of the open rotation spots.

Minor, 34, has one year and $13 million left on his deal, though the trade included cash considerations heading to the Reds, so some of that cost will be frayed. Minor was 8-12 with a 5.05 ERA (91 ERA+), 1.24 WHIP and 149 strikeouts against 41 walks in 158 2/3 innings last year for the Royals. He was an All-Star with the Rangers in 2019, but it's been a rough two years since.

For the time being, Minor figures to slot behind right-handers Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle -- both of whom have seen their names circulating in trade rumors -- in the Reds' rotation.

On the Royals' end, it looks like they'll go young in the rotation with the likes of Brad Keller, Brady Singer and Kris Bubic heading things up with some names on the way (such as Jackson Kowar).

Garrett, 29, is a pretty good, upside gamble here. He exhibits high-strikeout ability and was excellent in the abbreviated 2020 season (2.45 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 26 K, 18 1/3 IP) after a very good 2019. His 2021 season was a disaster, but perhaps a change of scenery helps him get things going.

In fact, with righties Josh Staumont and closer Scott Barlow, Garrett could help form a lethal back-end trio for the Royals -- and that's something we've seen before in Kansas City to great acclaim.