The Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals will not play Tuesday, the league announced. The announcement comes as the Reds continue coronavirus testing following a positive player test on Friday. MLB rescheduled as part of a Wednesday doubleheader and hopes Cincinnati can return to the field then for the first time since Friday.

Here's the full statement from the league:

Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing within the Cincinnati Reds' organization, Major League Baseball announced today that tonight's game between the Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader tomorrow beginning at 5:05 p.m. (ET)/4:05 p.m. (CT). Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary.

COVID-19's incubation period can range from two to 14 days, meaning that individuals could have been infected without necessarily testing positive for the virus.

The Reds are the third MLB team this season to suffer a shutdown due to the coronavirus. Both the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins' 2020 seasons were halted due to COVID-19 outbreaks within the team. All in all, the MLB schedule has had 33 total games postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases.