The Cincinnati Reds carved out an undesirable place in Major League Baseball's record books on Thursday night, becoming the first team in 65 years to suffer three consecutive 1-0 losses by dropping the first of a four-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers (box score).

Cincinnati recorded just two hits on Thursday, with only one coming against Brewers starter Nestor Cortes, who successfully rebounded after a tough season and team debut last Saturday against the New York Yankees. Otherwise, the Reds mustered three walks and had one baserunner reach on a fielding error. Conversely, Reds starter Nick Lodolo surrendered one run on four hits and no walks across 6 ⅔ innings. Unfortunately for Lodolo, he was charged with the loss all the same.

All combined, the Reds have averaged three hits per contest during this stretch. Indeed, the Reds had lost their prior two games versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi and Jack Leiter combining for 14 shutout innings and seven hits yielded.

The losing streak now has the Reds stationed at 2-5 on the young season, albeit with a plus-four run differential. The Reds are three losses behind the National League Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals, though it's obviously too early in the year to get caught up in the standings.

Previously, the 1960 Philadelphia Phillies were the only team outside of the Dead Ball Era (usually defined as the stretch from 1900-1920) to pull off the feat. The other clubs to do it were the 1917 Pittsburgh Pirates, the 1909 Washington Nationals, the 1909 St. Louis Browns, and the 1908 Brooklyn Superbas. No team in MLB history has ever suffered four consecutive 1-0 losses.

The Reds will try to avoid that indignity themselves on Friday when they resume their series versus the Brewers. The expected pitching matchup will feature Nick Martinez taking on Tyler Alexander.