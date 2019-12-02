Reds sign infielder Mike Moustakas to four-year, $64 million deal, reports say

The Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a deal with free-agent infielder Mike Moustakas, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports. The deal is a four-year contract and Moustakas will be guaranteed $64 million, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. The club has not confirmed the deal.

Moustakas, an All-Star last season for the Milwaukee Brewers, secured a long-term deal after signing back-to-back one-year deals with the Brewers in free agency. During the 2019 season, Moustakas batted .254/.329/.516 with 35 home runs, 87 RBI, and a career-high 53 walks in 143 games.

Moustakas showed off his infield versatility after starting 40 games at second base last season. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Moustakas, 31, will play second base for Cincinnati.