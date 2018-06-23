Reds top prospect Nick Senzel will miss rest of season due to finger injury
Senzel entered the season ranked as the game's seventh-best prospect
Cincinnati Reds fans have been waiting all season to promote infield prospect Nick Senzel to the majors. Unfortunately for those fans, the Reds and Senzel himself, that call won't come until 2019.
On Tuesday, Senzel will undergo season-ending surgery in order to fix a torn finger tendon, according to the Reds:
The injury, sustained on Friday night, may have occurred on a play where Senzel booted a ball before recovering to record the out. It's at least possible he'll return in time to play in the Arizona Fall League, which puts his timeline just beyond the end of baseball's regular season:
The well-rounded Senzel entered the year ranked as baseball's seventh-best prospect by Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, and MLB.com. Between Eugenio Suarez's continued breakout and the desire to suppress service time, the Reds had tasked Senzel with learning positions other than his natural third base. In 18 June games, he'd appeared at the hot corner five times, with 12 appearances coming at second base (he also played a game at shortstop).
Senzel had already missed about a month this season due to vertigo. Since returning, he'd hit .349/.406/.558 with three home runs and five stolen bases in 21 games. That stretch boosted his seasonal line to .310/.378/.509.
