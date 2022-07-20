The Cincinnati Reds will welcome right-hander Tyler Mahle back into their rotation on Sunday, according to Mark Sheldon. Mahle, who CBS Sports previously identified as one of the 30 top candidates to be traded ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline, has been on the injured list since early July with a strained right shoulder.

Mahle, 27 years old, had started 17 times this season before going on the shelf. He amassed a 4.48 ERA (102 ERA+) and a 2.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 92 innings. Here's what we wrote about him earlier this month:

The Reds had trade talks concerning Mahle during the winter. They may regret not getting a deal done then. In 17 starts to date, he's posted his worst ERA and strikeout-to-walk ratios in years … and now he's on the injured list with a shoulder strain. Woof. Mahle, who has an additional season of team control remaining, should still draw interest if and when he's able to prove he's healthy. This is unrelated to the larger point at hand, but one interesting note about his pitch mix is that he's changed top secondaries this season, reducing his slider usage in favor of promoting his splitter.

Mahle had emerged as a high-quality starter in recent years. Indeed, even with his struggles this season, he's still sporting a 3.94 ERA (119 ERA+) and a 3.07 strikeout-to-walk ratio in more than 300 innings in the pandemic era.

Mahle is just one of several Reds who could be on the move over the next two weeks. Fellow right-handed starter Luis Castillo, infielder Brandon Drury, and outfielder Tommy Pham also made CBS Sports' top 30 rankings. Outfielder Tyler Naquin, infielders Kyle Farmer and Matt Reynolds, and relievers Jeff Hoffman and Buck Farmer could also appeal to teams looking for help for the stretch run.