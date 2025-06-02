The red-hot Milwaukee Brewers will host the Cincinnati Reds in an NL Central showdown on Monday. The Brewers are favored by -1.5 on the run line in the latest MLB odds, and our model is backing that line at +160. Led by Christian Yelich, whom the model likes to clear 1.5 total bases, the Brewers are one of the hottest teams in baseball and enter Monday riding a seven-game winning streak after sweeping the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies in back-to-back series. The Reds are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to the Chicago Cubs, 7-3, despite a home run from Elly De La Cruz, on Sunday. Brady Singer (6-3, 4.60 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Reds, while Aaron Civale (0-1, 6.00 ERA) will be on the mound for Milwaukee.

First pitch from Great American Ball Park in Milwaukee is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is -113 on the money line (risk $113 to win $100) in the latest Brewers vs. Reds odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Milwaukee is a -106 underdog (risk $106 to win $100). The over/under for total runs scored is 9.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 13-10 run on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks.

Here are the model's three best bets for Reds vs. Brewers on Monday:

Brewers (-1.5) on the run line (+160)

Christian Yelich over 1.5 total bases (-109)

Elly De La Cruz Over 1.5 total bases (-106)

The Brewers have covered on the run line in five of their last six games. Milwaukee is one of the hottest teams in baseball, and enters Monday riding a seven-game winning streak. The model is projecting a final score of 5.0-4.7 in Milwaukee's favor, with the Brewers covering in 71% of simulations.

If you want even more MLB picks, SportsLine's top MLB expert, Matt Severance, is heating up.

Yelich has been on a tear, racking up 17 hits in his last eight games started. He enters Monday batting .233 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI. Yelich has gone over his total bases market in 5 of his last 5 matchups when playing on the road and being not favored, maintaining an average of 3.6 total bases per game.

You've now seen two best bets for Brewers vs. Reds on Monday night.

De La Cruz is one of the most talented young players in MLB, and is a threat to hit the ball out of the park every time he steps into the batter's box. He enters Monday batting .258 with 12 home runs and 42 RBI, and he went 2-for-3 with a home run in his last outing. When facing opposing teams with a middle-third ranked defense, De La Cruz has frequently gone over his total bases target in 4 of his last 5 games, maintaining an average of 2.0 total bases per game.