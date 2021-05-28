The Chicago Cubs will try to continue their push for the lead in the NL Central when they host the Cincinnati Reds in the first game of a three-game series on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Cubs (27-22) have won four in a row and have pulled within a half-game of division-leading St. Louis. Meanwhile, the Reds (22-26) sit in fourth place in the division and trail the Cardinals by five games. On Friday, Chicago's Adbert Alzolay (2-4, 4.30 ERA) faces Vladimir Gutierrez, who will be making his major league debut.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Chicago as the -177 money-line favorite (risk $177 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Reds odds, while Cincinnati is a +162 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 6.5. First pitch is at 2:20 p.m. ET.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a fast start in 2021, going 61-44 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through eight weeks, returning well over $700.

Here are the MLB lines and trends for Cubs vs. Reds:

Cubs vs. Reds money line: Chicago -177, Cincinnati +162

Cubs vs. Reds run line: Chicago -1.5 (+120)

Cubs vs. Reds ove-under: 6.5 runs

CHC: The Cubs are tied for fourth in the majors in steals (30)

CIN: Jesse Winker leads the majors in hitting (.359)

Why you should back the Cubs



Chicago is playing some of its best baseball of the season. The Cubs have won four consecutive games and 15 of their past 21. They've also been excellent at home this season, going 16-9 at Wrigley Field. They have not lost a series opener at home since April 16.

In addition, Chicago takes on a Cincinnati team that has struggled at Wrigley Field in recent years. In fact, the Reds are 13-28 at Wrigley since 2016. They've also been swept in Chicago four times over the past five years.

Why you should back the Reds

Cincinnati has been excellent on the road this season. The Reds have not dropped a series on the road in more than a month. After being swept during a series in St. Louis in late April, they are 9-6 away from the Great American Ball Park.

In addition, Cincinnati had success against the Cubs just four weeks ago. In a three-game series in Cincinnati, the Reds took two of three games from Chicago. Cincinnati scored 23 runs and racked up 32 hits against the Cubs in that series.

How to make Reds vs. Cubs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the teams combine for 9.7 runs in the simulations

So who wins Cubs vs. Reds? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model off to a hot start in 2021.