An NL Central matchup has the Cincinnati Reds (76-83) going on the road to play the Chicago Cubs (81-78) on Friday afternoon. The Cubs are coming off losing a three-game series to the Philadelphia Phillies. On Wednesday, Philadelphia defeated Chicago 9-6. Meanwhile, Cincinnati is on a three-game skid. On Sept. 25, the Cleveland Guardians topped the Reds 5-2. Jameson Taillon (11-8, 3.41 ERA) is on the hill for Chicago. The Reds haven't announced their starter.

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Chicago is a -143 favorite on the money line (risk $143 to win $100) in the latest Reds vs. Cubs odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 6.5.

Reds vs. Cubs money line: Chicago -143, Cincinnati +121

Reds vs. Cubs over/under: 6.5 runs

Reds vs. Cubs run line: Chicago -1.5 (+158)

CIN: The Cincinnati Reds have returned -1000 on the money line this season

CHC: The Chicago Cubs have returned -543 on the money line this season

Why you should back the Reds

Shortstop Elly De La Cruz has the raw power to hammer extra-base hits with ease. He also uses his smooth glove to be an effective defender. He leads the team in batting average (.261), home runs (25) and hits (152) with 74 RBI.

Left fielder Spencer Steer makes hard contact due to his quick swing. Steer provides great versatility defensively but is a sound playmaker as a batter. The 26-year-old ranks first on the team in RBI (92) with 20 home runs and 34 doubles. He also has 25 stolen bases on the year.

Why you should back the Cubs

The Cubs have a range of players who can contribute consistently. Left fielder Ian Happ is a reliable difference-maker for Chicago. Happ has great plate coverage and owns the power to drive in runs. The 30-year-old hits .244 with 25 home runs and 86 RBI. On Sept. 19 against the Washington Nationals, Happ went 3-of-5 with three base hits and two runs scored.

Center fielder Cody Bellinger provides Chicago with an impactful slugger as well. Bellinger has solid footwork at the dish and pitch recognition skills that help him push the ball anywhere on the diamond. The 29-year-old hits .267 with 18 dingers and 78 RBI. On Tuesday against the Phillies, Bellinger went 3-of-5 with a triple and four RBIs.

