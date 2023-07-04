The Cincinnati Reds (46-39) and the Washington Nationals (34-50) collide in a battle between National League foes on the Fourth of July. The Reds are rolling right now and currently lead the NL Central. On the other side, Washington sits in fifth place in the NL East. Cincinnati is 5-0 in its last five road games vs. a team with a losing record. The Over is 6-1 in the Nationals' last seven Tuesday games. Brett Kennedy (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is the scheduled starter for Cincinnati. Patrick Corbin (5-9, 4.84 ERA) will be on the hill for the Nationals.

The first pitch is set for 11:05 a.m. ET. Cincinnati is listed at -125 on the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Reds vs. Nationals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Washington at +105. The over/under for total runs expected is 9.5. Before making any Reds vs. Nationals picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has locked in on Reds vs. Nationals and revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and trends for Nationals vs. Reds:

Reds vs. Nationals money line: Reds -125, Nationals +105

Reds vs. Nationals run line: Reds -1.5 (+130)

Reds vs. Nationals over/under: 9.5 runs

CIN: Reds are 5-0 in their last five Tuesday games

WAS: Nationals are 4-1 in their last five overall

Why you should back the Reds

Led by players such as Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain, Cincinnati has one of the more exciting young rosters in the league. Second baseman Jonathan India is a solid defender with good range and arm strength. India flashes his power and run-producing ability when at the plate. The 26-year-old owns a batting average of .251 along with 11 home runs and 45 RBI. On July 1 versus the San Diego Padres, he smashed a grand slam.

Catcher Tyler Stephenson has a big frame with a strong throwing arm from behind the plate. Stephenson possesses a line-drive swing and the ball explodes off his bat. The 26-year-old is hitting .262 with seven home runs and 36 RBI. On June 30 against the Padres, Stephenson was 2-of-4 with a solo home run.

Why you should back the Nationals

Cincinnati has an unproven pitcher on the mound, so Washington will look to continue its solid play after going 6-3 in its last nine games. Right fielder Lane Thomas is an outstanding athlete who has showcased power at the dish. Thomas is a natural hitters due to his instincts and awareness. The 27-year-old is 11th in the majors in batting average (.302) while leading the team in both home runs (14) and RBI (44). He's notched at least two hits in four of his last six outings.

Third baseman Jeimer Candelario is a smooth switch-hitter. Candelario has displayed home run power and can be effective in the corner as a defender. He's currently second on the team in both home runs (12) and RBI (40). Candelario rolls into this game on a nine-game hitting streak. On Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, he was 1 of 3 with a solo homer.

