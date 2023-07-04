An NL matchup on the Fourth of July has the Cincinnati Reds (46-39) going on the road to play against the Washington Nationals (34-50). The Reds have been playing well, winning five of their past six matchups. Meanwhile, Washington has lost two of their last three games. In the series opener, the Reds beat the Nationals 3-2. Brett Kennedy (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for Cincinnati. Patrick Corbin (5-9, 4.84 ERA) gets the nod for the Nationals.

Reds vs. Nationals moneyline: Reds -120, Nationals +100

Reds vs. Nationals run-line: Reds -1.5

Reds vs. Nationals over/under: 9.5 runs

CIN: Reds are 5-0 in their last 5 Tuesday games

WAS: Nationals are 4-1 in their last 5 overall

Why you should back the Reds

First baseman Spencer Steer has been a constant playmaker for this ball club. Steer owns a good feel for the strike zone to pair with his solid hands. The 25-year-old is leading the team in batting average (.282), home runs (14), and hits (85). On Sunday against the San Diego Padres, he went 2 of 3 with a two-run homer.

Left fielder Jake Fraley provides Cincinnati with good speed in the outfield and sound contact-hitting skills. Fraley has sprayed the ball all across the diamond and created offense consistently. He leads the team in RBI (50) along with 11 home runs and a batting average of .274. On July 1 versus the Padres, he was 2-of-4 with a double.

Why you should back the Nationals

Right fielder Lane Thomas is an outstanding athlete who has showcased power at the dish. Thomas has been a natural batter due to his instincts and awareness. The 27-year-old is 11th in the majors in batting average (.302) while leading the team in both home runs (14) and RBI (44). He's notched at least two hits in four of his last six outings.

Third baseman Jeimer Candelario is a smooth switch-hitter. Candelario displayed home run power and can be effective in the corner as a defender. He's currently second on the team in both home runs (12) and RBI (40). Candelario rolls into this game on a nine-game hitting streak. On Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, he was 1 of 3 with a solo homer.

