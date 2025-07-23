The Washington Nationals host the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park on Wednesday in the final game of their midweek series. The Nationals won the first two games of the series, including a 6-1 win behind a home run from Josh Bell on Tuesday. Washington is 41-60 overall and 21-30 at home, while the Cincinnati is 52-50 overall are 24-28 on the road this season. Nick Lodolo (7-6, 3.33 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Reds, while Michael Soroka (3-7, 5.10 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Nationals.

Why the Reds can win

The Reds are in the thick of the National League playoff race. Cincinnati will be motivated to snap its three-game losing streak in the final matchup of this mid-week series. The Reds enter Wednesday's game with the sixth-best run differential mark in the National League (+35).

Cincinnati is paced by one of the premier young players in MLB in shortstop Elly De La Cruz. The 23-year-old is a two-time MLB All-Star selection, and one of the most physically gifted players in the game. De La Cruz enters Wednesday batting .279 with 18 home runs, 65 RBI, and 26 stolen bases.

Why the Nationals can win

The Nationals are in last place in the National League East, but have played well as of late, winning three of five games since returning from the All-Star break. Washington won each of the first two games in this series, and were dominant on the mound on Tuesday, with five pitchers combining to limit the Reds to one run.

Offensively, the Nationals are paced by left fielder James Wood and shortstop CJ Abrams. Wood enters Wednesday batting .272 with 24 home runs, 70 RBI, and 14 stolen bases. Abrams is batting .279 with 13 home runs, 37 RBI, and 20 stolen bases.

