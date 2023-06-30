Two teams going in opposite directions will begin the first game of a three-game set on Friday afternoon. The Cincinnati Reds (43-38), who have won 14 of their last 17 games, will host the San Diego Padres (37-44), who have lost five straight and are 2-8 over their last 10 games. This series is the last of the year between the two, and San Diego won two of three at home in their first series in May. Seth Lugo (3-4, 4.01 ERA) totes the rubber for the Padres against Graham Ashcraft (3-6, 7.17) of Cincinnati.

First pitch from Great American Ball Park is set for 5:10 p.m. ET. San Diego is a -135 favorite on the money line (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Reds odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 11.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It has opened the 2023 MLB season on a 36-28 roll on all-top rated MLB picks, including a 9-2 mark on top-rated run-line picks (+450). Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Padres vs. Reds:

Reds vs. Padres money line: San Diego -135, Cincinnati +115

Reds vs. Padres over/under: 11 runs

Reds vs. Padres run line: Cincinnati +1.5 (-135)

CIN: The Reds are 17-11 on the run line as a home underdog

SD: The Over is 5-1-1 over the Padres last seven games

Reds vs. Padres picks:

Why you should back the Padres



Lugo has had success against current Reds batters, allowing just one extra-base hit across 40 plate appearances. The Reds have just a .361 slugging percentage versus Lugo, who performs discernibly better on the road than at home. Lugo has a 3.21 ERA on the road compared to 4.94 at home. San Diego's relievers can pick up the slack from there as the Padres' bullpen ERA of 3.45 is the best mark in the National League.

San Diego's lineup is loaded, especially since the return of Fernando Tatis Jr., who leads the team with 15 home runs and 14 stolen bases despite being suspended for the first 20 games of the year. Juan Soto is an on-base machine who enters in on a 16-game on-base streak in which his OPS is 1.101 over that stretch. Manny Machado has also picked things up as of late as he's hitting .297 over his last 22 games, after beginning the year with a .222 average through his first 43 contests.

Why you should back the Reds

The Reds lineup doesn't overwhelm you with power, but it wins on the margin via excellent speed and a knack for getting on base. Cincinnati leads the NL with 92 stolen bases and ranks second in the senior circuit with a .335 on-base percentage. The Reds have three rookie sensations in Matt McLain (.909 OPS), Spencer Steer (12 home runs, nine stolen bases) and Elly De La Cruz (nine stolen bases, .874 OPS).

While Ashcraft has struggled this season, he's had prior success against San Diego. Current Padres batters have just a .527 OPS against Ashcraft as he allowed just one earned run over six innings in a May start versus the team. From there, Cincinnati can turn the ball over to elite closer Alexis Diaz who leads the NL in win probability added (3.6) and ranks second in saves (22).

How to make Reds vs. Padres picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 9.9 combined runs.

So who wins Padres vs. Reds, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has gone 36-28 on its top-rated MLB picks, and find out.