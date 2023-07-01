Teams trending in opposite directions meet on Saturday afternoon when the Cincinnati Reds (44-38) face the San Diego Padres (37-45). Cincinnati has won three straight games and 15 of its last 18, sitting one game ahead of Milwaukee for first place in the National League Central. San Diego has dropped six consecutive games, trailing Arizona by 11.5 games in the NL West.

The first pitch is set for 1:40 p.m. ET. San Diego is listed at -165 on the money line (risk $165 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Reds odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 11. Before making any Reds vs. Padres picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Padres vs. Reds and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Reds vs. Padres:

Reds vs. Padres money line: Padres -165, Reds +140

Reds vs. Padres run line: Padres -1.5 (-110)

Reds vs. Padres over/under: 11 runs

CIN: Reds are 15-3 in their last 18 games

SD: Padres are 14-3 in their last 17 games vs. Cincinnati

Why you should back the Reds



Cincinnati has been among the hottest teams in the MLB over the past few weeks, winning 15 of its last 18 games. The Reds have covered the run line at a 26-16 clip at Great American Ball Park, making them one of the most profitable home teams in the majors. They opened this series with a 7-5 win in 11 innings, as Spencer Steer hit a two-out, two-run homer to end the game.

Rookie shortstop Matt McLain tied the game at 4-4 in the 10th inning when he hit a two-run bomb, and Elly De La Cruz tied the game on a double in the following frame. Veteran first baseman Joey Votto became the fifth player in team history to play 2,000 games with the club. He is facing a San Diego team that has been extremely disappointing, entering this contest on a season-long six-game losing streak. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Padres

While San Diego is in a disappointing stretch, Saturday's pitching matchup is advantageous for the Padres. They have a National League-best 38 quality starts, paced by veteran right-hander Michael Wacha. He missed his last start due to shoulder fatigue, and he is making his 15th start of the campaign on Saturday.

Wacha is 7-2 with a 2.90 ERA, posting nine quality starts, including his last outing on June 19. Cincinnati is sending left-hander Brandon Williamson to the mound after he allowed three runs and two hits in less than three innings his last time out. San Diego has been dominant in the recent head-to-head series between these teams, winning 14 of the last 17 matchups. See which team to back here.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 10 combined runs.

