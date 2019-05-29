Reds vs. Pirates odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 29 from model on 21-7 run

The Cincinnati Reds will try to win their third game in their four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon when the two clubs conclude their series at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The teams split a doubleheader on Memorial Day before the Reds dominated the Pirates, 11-6, on Tuesday night. In that game, Derek Dietrich hit three home runs -- all two-run shots -- to give him a career-high 17 home runs for the season. On Wednesday, Anthony DeSclafani (2-2, 4.99 ERA) takes the mound for Cincinnati. He will face Steven Brault (1-1, 7.11). First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The Reds are -147 sportsbook favorites (risk $147 to win $100), with the Pirates fetching +137 (risk $100 to win $137) in the latest Reds vs. Pirates odds. Before making your Reds vs. Pirates picks, see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.





The model knows that Cincinnati's lineup has been on a tear. In the past seven games, the Reds have averaged 7.9 runs and 12.3 hits per game. Five players -- Dietrich (1.652), Eugenio Suarez (1.177), Jose Iglesias (1.118), Tucker Barnhart (1.050) and Joey Votto (1.045) -- all have an OPS of more than 1.000 in that span. Suarez is also hitting .462 during that time.

The model also has factored in that Brault hasn't been good in either day games or games on the road this season, which doesn't bode well for him since Wednesday's game is both during the day and on the road. In three day games this season, he has an 11.88 ERA, and in four road games he has a 9.00 ERA. The Pirates staff as a whole has been hit hard. Over the last six games, Pittsburgh has allowed 8.7 runs per game.

But just because Cincinnati has been hot at the plate doesn't guarantee it is the best value on the Reds vs. Pirates money line.

Pittsburgh has had success against DeSclafani. The Pirates tagged him for six runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings in a 7-5 win on April 7. Over his career, DeSclafani is 2-5 with a 4.53 ERA against Pittsburgh. And he hasn't exactly been lights-out recently; he has given up 15 earned runs in his last four starts and hasn't gone more than 4.0 innings in any of his last three.

The model also has considered that Josh Bell is a difference-maker. The 26-year-old first baseman is hitting .338 with an OPS of 1.112 and has 17 home runs and 48 RBI. All would be career highs if he maintains that pace this season. In the last eight games, he has hit .406 with an OPS of 1.301.

