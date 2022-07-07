The Pittsburgh Pirates (33-48) travel to Great American Ball Park and face off against the Cincinnati Reds (28-53) in a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon. Both teams were handed a loss in their previous outings. Roansy Contreras (2-2, 4.09 ERA) starts for Pittsburgh. Mike Minor (1-5, 6.82 ERA) is on the hill for Cincinnati.

The first pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Both teams are listed at -110 on the money line (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Pirates vs. Reds odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total runs scored is nine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is 271-232 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season, returning well over $500 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Pirates vs. Reds:

Pirates vs. Reds money line: Pittsburgh -110, Cincinnati -110

Pirates vs. Reds run line: Pittsburgh -1.5 (+143)

Pirates vs. Reds over-under: 9 runs

PIT: Has returned -335 on the money line this season

CIN: Has returned -1736 on the money line this season

Why you should back the Pirates

Center fielder Bryan Reynolds is a switch-hitter with outstanding bat control. Reynolds owns a compact and line-drive swing that can fly into any gap. The 2021 All-Star can also play all three outfield positions at a high level. He is leading the team in batting average (.260), home runs (15), RBIs (32) and hits (76). On July 5, he went 2-for-4 with a double.

First baseman Michael Chavis has the strength and power to drive the ball to all parts of the field. Chavis is a true run producer with solid pitch recognition skills. The 26-year-old is hitting .245 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs. On July 2, he was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer.

Why you should back the Reds

Third baseman Brandon Drury has good bat control with run-producing abilities. Drury owns a strong throwing arm from the corner with accuracy and velocity. The 29-year-old is flexible enough to both in the outfield and infield. Drury leads the team in home runs (17) and RBIs (45). On July 4, he belted a three-run bomb.

Left fielder Tommy Pham has displayed a nice combination of power, bat speed and patience. Pham is versatile on the defensive end with the ability to play all three outfield spots. The 34-year-old is second on the team in home runs (11) and third in RBIs (34).

