The Cincinnati Reds (60-95) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-97) wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. The Pirates are looking to sweep the Reds after scooping up the first two wins in the series. On Tuesday, Pittsburgh outmatched Cincinnati 4-1. Luis Cessa (4-4, 4.78 ERA) is on the mound for the Reds, while Bryse Wilson (3-9, 5.95 ERA) gets the nod for the Pirates.

The first pitch is set for 12:35 p.m. ET at PNC Park. The Pirates are listed at -120 in the money line (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Pirates vs. Reds odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total runs scored is 8. Before making any Reds vs. Pirates picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it enters the penultimate week of the regular season on a 14-3 run on top-rated money-line picks, returning almost $900 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pirates vs. Reds and revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see all of the model's MLB picks. Here are several MLB odds and trends for Pirates vs. Reds:

Reds vs. Pirates money line: Pirates -120, Reds +100

Reds vs. Pirates run-line: Cincinnati +1.5 (-205)

Reds vs. Pirates over-under: 8 runs

CIN: Under is 8-1 in Reds' last nine games following a loss

PIT: Pirates are 7-3 in their last 10 vs. National League Central

Why you should back the Pirates

Shortstop Oneil Cruz is an outstanding athlete who has a smooth combination of strength and speed. Cruz moves extremely well for his size (6-foot-7, 220 pounds) with the bat speed to spray the ball all across the field. The 23-year-old also has a rocket for an arm from the infield. Cruz has belted 17 home runs with 51 RBI, and on Sept. 26, he went 4-for-5 with two runs scored.

Outfielder Bryan Reynolds is a switch-hitter with excellent bat control. Reynolds can hit for average with solid plate coverage, and the 27-year-old can also play all three outfield positions. He's leading the team in batting average (.264), home runs (26), RBI (60), and hits (137). On Sept. 24, he went 1-for-3 with a solo homer.

Why you should back the Reds

Shortstop Kyle Farmer is a natural and solid infielder. Farmer's swing is very smooth and compact with sound pitch recognition skills. The 32-year-old also has superb awareness of the field and it shows. Farmer is batting .255 with 13 dingers, 74 RBI, and on Sept. 21, he went 1-for-3 with two runs driven in.

Second baseman Jonathan India is an athletic defender who has smooth movements on the diamond with above-average bat speed. The 25-year-old generates good power and has a batting average of .251 with 10 homers and 39 RBI. On Sept. 26, he went 1-for-4 with a double.

