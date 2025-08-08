The Cincinnati Reds battle the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second of a four-game series between National League Central rivals on Friday. Pittsburgh is coming off a 7-0 win in Thursday's series opener. The Reds (60-56), who have dropped two in a row, are 27-30 on the road this season. The Pirates (50-66), who have won six of their past 10 games, are 33-27 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from PNC Park in Pittsburgh is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Reds have won four of the past seven meetings with the Pirates. Cincinnati is a -112 favorite on the money line (risk $112 to win $100) in the latest Reds vs. Pirates odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.

Reds vs. Pirates money line Cincinnati -112, Pittsburgh -107 at DraftKings Sportsbook Reds vs. Pirates over/under 8 runs Reds vs. Pirates run line Cincinnati -1.5 (+153) Reds vs. Pirates picks See picks at SportsLine Reds vs. Pirates streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Pirates can win

Pittsburgh is expected to send right-hander Mitch Keller (5-10, 3.89 ERA) to the mound. In 23 games, all starts, he has pitched 132 innings, allowing 127 hits, 62 runs – 57 earned – with 34 walks and 104 strikeouts. He is coming off a 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. In that game, he pitched five innings, allowing seven hits, five earned runs and one walk, while striking out four. He took the loss in a 7-1 defeat against Cincinnati on May 19, pitching six innings, allowing six hits, one earned run and one walk, while striking out five.

Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa helps power the Pittsburgh offense. In 100 games this season, he is hitting .270 with 14 doubles, two triples, 30 RBI and 34 runs scored with 14 stolen bases. He has hits in eight of the past nine games, including a 3-for-5 performance in a 17-16 loss at Colorado on Aug. 1. In that game, he added a double and three RBI.

Why the Reds can win

Right-hander Chase Burns (0-3, 6.04 ERA) is expected to get the start for Cincinnati. In seven games, all starts, Burns has logged 28.1 innings, allowing 30 hits, 22 runs – 19 earned – with 12 walks and 47 strikeouts. In a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 28, he pitched 5.2 innings, allowing six hits, three earned runs and one walk with 10 strikeouts. In a 6-1 loss at Washington on July 22, he pitched 5.2 innings, allowing seven hits, five earned runs and two walks with 10 strikeouts.

Among Cincinnati's top hitters this season is center fielder T.J. Friedl. In 108 games this year, he is hitting .278 with 17 doubles, two triples, 37 RBI and 64 runs scored. He has hits in nine consecutive games, with three consecutive 2-for-4 performances, including Thursday night against the Pirates. He went 5-for-12 in the previous series against the Chicago Cubs.

