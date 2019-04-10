Reds' Yasiel Puig on why he's not appealing suspension: 'I don't want to talk to Joe Torre again'

Yasiel Puig is not happy with MLB's Joe Torre.

Puig received a two-game suspension on Tuesday for his role in Sunday's brawl with the Pirates, while Pirates pitcher Chris Archer got five games (one start) and Reds manager David Bell was suspended one game. Bell served his suspension on Tuesday, whereas Puig served one game of his. Puig, however, isn't thrilled with the suspension. Here's a clip of that scuffle:

Temps are rising in Pittsburgh after a behind the back pitch on Derek Dietrich who homered earlier in the game. pic.twitter.com/y3dIDCV7Gj — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) April 7, 2019

So why didn't he appeal it? Ultimately, he didn't think it would matter.

"I don't want to talk to [chief baseball officer] Joe Torre again because he's going to have his point, I'm going to have my point, and he thinks everything is explained for what he does," Puig said, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. "I'm not going to do nothing about that. He suspends me two-to-three days. He's the boss. We only take the days because we're going to be on the phone for two hours and nothing is going to work."

Puig encountered the process in August last year when he was with the Dodgers and got a two-game suspension for a brawl incited with then-Giant Nick Hundley.

Benches clear in Giants-Dodgers game with Nick Hundley and Yasiel Puig at the center of it. pic.twitter.com/r3ZHHdzL3A — MLB (@MLB) August 15, 2018

Apparently, his experience with that appeal -- which he ultimately lost -- left a bad taste in Puig's mouth.

Puig will serve the next game of his suspension Wednesday against the Marlins, as the Reds try to claw their way out of the basement. Puig has started slow for the Reds, batting .133/.188/.167 through nine games. He'll try to break out of the slump on the other side of the suspension.