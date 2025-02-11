Free-agent closer Kenley Jansen has agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with the Angels, according to the New York Post.

Jansen, 37, is headed toward his 16th year in the majors. He was effective last season again as a primary closer, nailing down 27 of his 31 save chances for the Red Sox. He pitched to a 3.29 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and struck out 62 against 18 unintentional walks in 54 ⅔ innings.

A four-time All-Star and two-time Reliever of the Year, Jansen is now fourth all-time in career saves with 447. He could get to third place this year, too, with Lee Smith only 31 away at 478. Mariano Rivera (652) and Trevor Hoffman (601) likely remain out of reach, but the possibility that Jansen is building a Hall of Fame case remains on the table.

Speaking of saves, Jansen will presumably slide into the closer's role with the Angels. Young fire-baller Ben Joyce had likely been in line to be the closer, but Jansen's addition probably bumps him to a high-leverage setup role. Last season, Carlos Estévez paced the Angels in saves, but he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies leading up to the deadline. This offseason, Estévez signed with the Kansas City Royals as a free agent. The Angels are coming off a 99-loss season in 2024 and don't project to contend in the coming season. As such, Jansen's save chances probably won't be as abundant as they would be with a true contender (unless he too is traded at the deadline).

Age is a factor now, of course, and Jansen battled a shoulder injury last season. He's also been affected by an irregular heartbeat multiple times in his career. When on the field, though, even if not the monster he once was, he remains a productive closer and the smart money is on that happening again in 2025.