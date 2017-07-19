Reminder: New Yankee Todd Frazier once stood with Jeter in Yankee Stadium as a kid

The Yankees and White Sox completed a massive trade that sends Todd Frazier and several others to New York for prospects. Frazier will give the Yankees depth at the infield corners.

Assuming the deal gets done, Frazier's new home will be Yankee Stadium, where he is 8 for 34 (.235) with two home runs in nine career games. His first visit to the Bronx came many years ago. Frazier visited the old Yankee Stadium as a 12-year-old Little Leaguer, and he got to stand next to Derek Jeter on the infield during the National Anthem:

just gonna leave this picture right here pic.twitter.com/wi0aMRS2WU — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) July 19, 2017

Yep. That little kid is future big leaguer Todd Frazier.

Fast forward to the 2014 All-Star Game, and Frazier got another chance to stand next to Jeter:

One of the bazillion things that makes baseball awesome. pic.twitter.com/iZkyL9G5qq — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 16, 2014

That is pretty cool. Frazier now figures to call Derek Jeter's old haunts his new home ballpark.