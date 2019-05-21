Reno Aces make history with four-home run effort, cycle out of two different players in 25-run win

The Reno Aces -- Arizona's Triple-A affiliate -- simply stomped the Tacoma Rainiers into the ground on Monday in a 25-8 rout. They finished with 25 hits, nine of which came from Yasmany Tomas and Matt Szczur. For a feat within the feat, they both achieved milestone numbers.

Tomas hit four home runs in the game on a 5-of-6 day at the plate, while Szczur hit for the cycle. Tomas, the DH, did it from the cleanup spot, whereas the left fielder Szczur hit eighth in the order.

Eight players finished with at least a hit in the game, while the one exception -- Abraham Almonte -- walked three times and scored, so he'll probably take that day all the same.

One player crushing four home runs and another hitting for the cycle on one team in the same game, according to Yahoo, has been achieved only once in the majors. Lou Gehrig and Tony Lazzeri managed the accomplishment in a 20-13 win against the Philadelphia Athletics on June 3 for the 1932 Yankees. The Bombers would go on to sweep the Cubs in the World Series that year.

It's exciting for both Diamondbacks fans and Tomas. The slugger, who clearly has some serious power, has played in the majors before but, following core surgery, is trying to battle his way back to the show.