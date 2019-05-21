Reno Aces make history with four-home run effort, cycle out of two different players in 25-run win
Yasmany Tomas and Matt Szczur had quite a day
The Reno Aces -- Arizona's Triple-A affiliate -- simply stomped the Tacoma Rainiers into the ground on Monday in a 25-8 rout. They finished with 25 hits, nine of which came from Yasmany Tomas and Matt Szczur. For a feat within the feat, they both achieved milestone numbers.
Tomas hit four home runs in the game on a 5-of-6 day at the plate, while Szczur hit for the cycle. Tomas, the DH, did it from the cleanup spot, whereas the left fielder Szczur hit eighth in the order.
Eight players finished with at least a hit in the game, while the one exception -- Abraham Almonte -- walked three times and scored, so he'll probably take that day all the same.
One player crushing four home runs and another hitting for the cycle on one team in the same game, according to Yahoo, has been achieved only once in the majors. Lou Gehrig and Tony Lazzeri managed the accomplishment in a 20-13 win against the Philadelphia Athletics on June 3 for the 1932 Yankees. The Bombers would go on to sweep the Cubs in the World Series that year.
It's exciting for both Diamondbacks fans and Tomas. The slugger, who clearly has some serious power, has played in the majors before but, following core surgery, is trying to battle his way back to the show.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Red Sox review: Quarter-season awards
Handing out quarter-season awards in what has been a wild start to the season
-
Cubs vs. Phillies odds, May 21 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Cubs vs. Phillies game 10,000 tim...
-
Nats' Eaton calls Frazier 'childish'
The veterans' beef dates back to when they were teammates
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for May 21
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
Top MLB DFS lineups, picks for May 21
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Indians vs. Athletics odds, May 21 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Indians vs. Athletics game 10,000...