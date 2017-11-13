Report: Braves to hire former Blue Jays exec Alex Anthopoulos as general manager
The former Blue Jays GM is getting a second chance
The Atlanta Braves saw general manager John Coppolella resign in October amid an investigation into the team's dealings on the international free-agent market.
Whether the Braves will be penalized for their naughtiness is to be seen, but Atlanta has reportedly found Coppolella's replacement in former Toronto Blue Jays head man Alex Anthopoulos, per Joel Sherman:
Anthopoulos spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers as their vice president of baseball operations. He served as Blue Jays general manager from 2009 through the 2015 season, when he resigned -- likely due to the presence of Mark Shapiro, who later installed one of his former charges with the Cleveland Indians as GM in Ross Atkins.
Anthopoulos' reputation is a mixed bag. He made a number of marquee trades in Toronto and helped build the Blue Jays into the team that reached the playoffs in 2015 and '16. He was criticized for mortgaging the future for the present -- an interesting charge, given he's about to take over a rebuilding club with a loaded farm system.
