Report: Dodgers decline Andre Ethier's option, ending his long tenure with the club

Over the last two years, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier has recorded six hits in the postseason and 13 hits in the regular season.

The reason behind the closeness of those numbers -- Ethier's inability to remain healthy -- explains why the Dodgers chose on Sunday to decline a $17.5 million club option in favor of a $2.5 million buyout, according to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com:

Ethier, 36 come April, has appeared in 38 regular-season games the past two seasons due in large part to back issues. Historically a good hitter, particularly against right-handed pitching, his exact utility has been tough to ascertain because of fleeting availability. As such, Ethier will likely have to choose between incentives-laden one-year deals this winter.

Ethier's departure from the Dodgers is bittersweet. He'd spent his entire big-league career -- all 12 seasons -- in Los Angeles. He broke into the majors with the 2006 squad that featured Grady Little as its manager, Derek Lowe and Rafael Furcal as its top performers, and long-retired vets like Kenny Lofton, Jeff Kent, Bill Mueller, and Greg Maddux as its elder statesmen.

Everyone has to move on at some point -- this appears to be some point for Ethier.