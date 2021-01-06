The Los Angeles Dodgers have re-signed free agent reliever Blake Treinen to a two-year deal with a team option for the 2023 MLB season. The two-year contract is for $17.5 million with a club option that's worth $8 million, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. The deal includes a $4 million signing bonus, $6 million salary for each of the first two years of his contract and a $1.5 million buyout, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Treinen, who turns 33 in June, was ranked as the fifth-best free agent relief pitcher and 36th-best available free agent overall this winter. Here's what CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson had to say about the right-hander:

Treinen split the uprights between his last two seasons. He was adequate; not dominant, like he was in 2018, and not a mess, as with 2019. Treinen's game is "bend, don't break." The opposition hit better than .300 against his trademark sinker, yet the damage ratio was low enough that he was able to keep runs off the board. (Oddly, for someone who allowed so many singles and generated more than 60 percent grounders, he had a below-average double-play rate.) Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts used Treinen against right-handers more than usual, and that was a wise play given his career numbers. He'll likely land a high-leverage role based on his reputation, but suitors should accept him for what he is, not what he was once upon a time.

After he was non-tendered by the Oakland Athletics in 2019, Treinen bounced back to finish the abbreviated 2020 season with a 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB over 25 2/3 innings while recording one save and nine holds in 27 appearances. During the Dodgers' World Series championship run, Treinen recorded 10 strikeouts over 11 1/3 innings.

The Dodgers have their closer in Kenley Jansen, and Treinen will likely continue as a setup man for the Dodgers. The club also signed Tommy Kahnle and acquired Corey Knebel this offseason as possible additions to the relief corps, though Kahnle is likely to miss most of the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last August. The remaining members of the bullpen include Joe Kelly, Victor Gonzalez and Brusdar Graterol.