Report: Former MLB All-Star Esteban Loaiza arrested with 20 kilos of drugs
According to the report, Loaiza had 20 kilos of either cocaine or heroin and faces felony charges
According to a report, former All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested in San Diego a few days ago with what looks like a drug stash belonging to a major drug trafficker. He faces felony drug charges as he had 20 kilos of either cocaine or heroin, based upon the police report that Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports tweeted out:
That's close to 50 pounds worth of drugs. Loaiza is being held on a $200,000 bond and heads to court on Wednesday.
Loaiza, 46, was 126-114 with a 4.65 ERA in 2,099 career innings over his 14-year career. He pitched with the Pirates, Rangers, White Sox, Blue Jays, Athletics, Dodgers, Nationals and Yankees. His peak was 2003, when he was 21-9 with a 2.90 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and AL-best 207 strikeouts for the White Sox. He finished second in Cy Young voting to the late, great Roy Halladay.
Loaiza recently made an appearance at SoxFest (White Sox) in Chicago:
