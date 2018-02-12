Report: Former MLB All-Star Esteban Loaiza arrested with 20 kilos of drugs

According to a report, former All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested in San Diego a few days ago with what looks like a drug stash belonging to a major drug trafficker. He faces felony drug charges as he had 20 kilos of either cocaine or heroin, based upon the police report that Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports tweeted out:

This is a new one: Esteban Loaiza, drug kingpin.



The second-winningest pitcher from Mexico in MLB history was arrested Friday with 20 kilos of heroin or cocaine, according to San Diego police records. He'll be in court Wednesday to face felony drug charges. Details are in pics. pic.twitter.com/312pf21Q4F — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 12, 2018

That's close to 50 pounds worth of drugs. Loaiza is being held on a $200,000 bond and heads to court on Wednesday.

Loaiza, 46, was 126-114 with a 4.65 ERA in 2,099 career innings over his 14-year career. He pitched with the Pirates, Rangers, White Sox, Blue Jays, Athletics, Dodgers, Nationals and Yankees. His peak was 2003, when he was 21-9 with a 2.90 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and AL-best 207 strikeouts for the White Sox. He finished second in Cy Young voting to the late, great Roy Halladay.

Loaiza recently made an appearance at SoxFest (White Sox) in Chicago: