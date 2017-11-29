Report: Giants looking at Andrew McCutchen as Giancarlo Stanton fallback

Jon Morosi of MLB Network tweets that the Giants are “in contact” with the Pirates about a potential deal for Andrew McCutchen.

As Morosi points out, the Giants are in on Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins, and McCutchen would represent a fallback option from the Miami slugger. The Giants, perpetually good and then crappy, have been big in offseason chatter as they look to get back to the good side of things. A big part of that would be upgrading their outfield.

While the Giants make sense as a team interested in McCutchen, it’s unclear what the fit is as a trade partner with the Pirates. San Francisco generally has an underwhelming farm system. It has for years, though it’s gotten a lot of value by developing unheralded prospects like Joe Panik into quality contributors that can be plugged into the Giants’ veteran-heavy lineup. A lot of that is native to the Giants organization, though, and doesn’t make their prospects all that much more attractive to other organizations.