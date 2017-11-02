Report: Justin Verlander, Kate Upton to get married soon after winning World Series

The Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series. After the game, shortstop Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend.

As it turns out, Correa isn't the only Astro thinking about marriage. That's because pitcher Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are reportedly set to wed sometime in November. A Houston Chronicle report from Wednesday suggested the pair were to tie the knot in mid-November, yet Jon Heyman of Fanrag Sports offered this:

Word seems to be that Verlander-Upton wedding is this weekend in Italy. He'll have to miss the parade presumably. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 2, 2017

It seems likely that the pair will find a way to attend the parade and their wedding -- and who knows, it's possible the wedding really isn't this weekend, but rather closer to mid-November, as the other report suggested.

Whatever the case, it's set to be a joyous time in the Verlander-Upton household.