Report: MLB agent accused of using a hidden camera to record players in the shower
Jason Wood represented Andrew Benintendi, among other ballplayers
Player agent Jason Wood has reportedly been fired by his agency:
Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports on the troubling details of Wood's firing:
Baseball agent Jason Wood is being investigated by the player's union for allegedly filming numerous clients while they were using his shower, seven sources tell FanRag Sports.
...
Recently, a player who chose not be identified, was using a shower at Wood's home and found a camera, sources say. The player confronted Wood, then followed by firing him immediately, sources say.
We'll have more to come on this developing story as further details are reported.
