Report: MLB agent accused of using a hidden camera to record players in the shower

Jason Wood represented Andrew Benintendi, among other ballplayers

Player agent Jason Wood has reportedly been fired by his agency: 

Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports on the troubling details of Wood's firing

Baseball agent Jason Wood is being investigated by the player's union for allegedly filming numerous clients while they were using his shower, seven sources tell FanRag Sports.

Recently, a player who chose not be identified, was using a shower at Wood's home and found a camera, sources say. The player confronted Wood, then followed by firing him immediately, sources say.

