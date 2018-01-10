Report: MLB agent accused of using a hidden camera to record players in the shower

Player agent Jason Wood has reportedly been fired by his agency:

Sources: Agent Jason Wood has been fired by Career Sports Entertainment and suspended by the Major League Baseball Players Association. The union will investigate allegations into the use by him of a hidden camera. He represented Andrew Benintendi among other major leaguers.

Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports on the troubling details of Wood's firing:

Baseball agent Jason Wood is being investigated by the player's union for allegedly filming numerous clients while they were using his shower, seven sources tell FanRag Sports.

...

Recently, a player who chose not be identified, was using a shower at Wood's home and found a camera, sources say. The player confronted Wood, then followed by firing him immediately, sources say.