Report: MLB finds no cheating from Cubs coach wearing a FitBit in dugout in NLDS

During Game 4 of the NLDS against the Washington Nationals, an intrepid Twitter...er noticed a Cubs coach wearing a device around his wrist that looked suspiciously like an Apple Watch. Naturally, after the fiasco with the Red Sox using an Apple Watch to steal signs, people started to freak out a bit. Luckily, some of the most reliable law enforcers in the world -- and our own Matt Snyder -- were called to action.

The NYPD did not turn up in Chicago to investigate. As it turns out, it wasn't an Apple Watch, but apparently this time FitBit paid for advertising space. According to the Washington Post, the MLB investigated the device, but it found that no rules were violated and it was a FitBit that wasn't connected to the internet. Death by wifi was not at play here.

This isn't the first time in this postseason that a team has been accused of using technology to cheat. Diamondbacks Ariel Pietro was found to be wearing an electronic watch that he wasn't using to cheat, but he was fined. The aforementioned Red Sox were fined an undisclosed amount. MLB teams were warned after that kerfuffle, with commissioner Rob Manfred writing "All 30 clubs have been notified that future violations of this type will be subject to more serious sanctions, including the possible loss of draft picks."

Next time, maybe check the watch at the door.