Report: Phillies to name Gabe Kapler as their new manager after World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly identified their next manager.

That man? Los Angeles Dodgers director of player development Gabe Kapler, according to Jon Heyman of Fanrag Sports:

A decision is thought to have been made Sunday, and an announcement could come as early as Monday, or perhaps right after the World Series, which will end Tuesday or Wednesday night.

Kapler, 42, has managed before -- he served as a minor-league skipper during his one-year retirement in 2007. Since retiring for good in 2011, he's filled a variety of roles, including in television and for a time with the Tampa Bay Rays. Kapler is known for having an interest in sabermetrics.

Kapler played in part of 12 big-league seasons, over which he hit .268/.329/.420.

Minor-league manager Dusty Wathan was thought to be the other main candidate for the gig.