Report: Rays re-sign reliever Sergio Romo to a one-year deal

The Tampa Bay Rays have decided to bring back free agent reliever Sergio Romo on a one-year deal, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports. Terms of the deal aren't yet known, but it's unlikely to be for anything big.

Romo heads into his age-35 season and it'll be his first one beginning with a team outside the NL West. Before last season, the entirety of his career came with the Giants and he started 2017 with the Dodgers. He was traded in July, however, to the Rays and he enjoyed good success. After the deal, the slider-heavy Romo pitched to a 1.47 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 28 strikeouts against six unintentional walks in 30 2/3 innings.

This, of course, came off a disastrous stint with L.A., which is a good way to summarize how inconsistent Romo has been these last few years.

For now, expect Romo to be one of the Rays' setup men for closer Alex Colome. If Colome is traded -- and that remains a distinct possibility -- it's always possible Romo ends up closing games at some point, though the smart money is on him being closer to the middle innings than the ninth.