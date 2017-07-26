Report: Red Sox trade for Eduardo Nunez to possibly fill void at third base

The Giants have traded utility man Eduardo Nunez to the Red Sox, reports Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports. There is good reason to believe the accuracy of the report, because Nunez was pulled from Tuesday's game in the fifth inning and was seen hugging teammates, as if to say goodbye:

Eduardo Nuñez is on the move #HugWatchpic.twitter.com/Lkc25r1waM — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 26, 2017

Nunez, 30, is batting .308/.334/.417 on the season with 21 doubles and 18 stolen bases in 23 attempts. He has also seen time at four different positions, including third base and shortstop. For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 94 across parts of eight big-league seasons. He's owed the balance of a $4.2 million salary for 2017 and is eligible for free agency this upcoming offseason.

The Red Sox sit at first place in the AL East and have had a hole at third base for much of the season. They have promoted top prospect Rafael Devers, a third baseman, but can always send Devers back down or use Nunez in a utility role.

There's no immediate word on whom the Giants will receive, but given that Nunez is a free agent after the season and isn't a marquee name, it's probably not a big haul. We will update this post when more information becomes available.