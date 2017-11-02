Report: Tony La Russa to join Red Sox organization in front office role

La Russa is expected to join the Red Sox organization in a "non-uniform role." USATSI

Tony La Russa promised that he wouldn't stay unemployed for long, and it appears he has kept his promise.

The former St. Louis Cardinals manager and Arizona Diamondbacks executive is expected to join the Boston Red Sox organization this week, according to a report from the Boston Herald. La Russa, 73, stepped down from his role as chief baseball officer for the D-Backs two weeks ago.

La Russa's exact role with the Red Sox is still unknown, but he expected to join in a "non-uniform role," which means that he'll likely be a part of the team's front office staff. He has worked with Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski before, as La Russa's first managing job came with the White Sox while Dombrowski worked in Chicago's front office in the 1970s and '80s.

Boston is clearly interested in making some changes when it comes to leadership within the organization. The team fired manager John Farrell after back-to-back first-round playoff exits following division titles. It was announced last week that Houston Astros bench coach Alex Cora would take over as Boston's manager at the conclusion of the playoffs.

The Red Sox get a whole lot of experience and leadership in La Russa , who won three World Series titles over a 33-year managing career before joining the MLB league office as a special assistant to the commissioner, then transitioning to front office duties for the Diamondbacks.

Anytime you can add a Hall of Fame-worthy resume -- La Russa was inducted into Cooperstown in 2014 -- then it's a pretty solid move for a ballclub.