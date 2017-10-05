Report: Vegas shooter may have scouted Fenway Park as possible target

Fenway Park may have been a target of the shooter who killed 59 people in Las Vegas. USATSI

The world is still reeling from the mass shooting that rocked Las Vegas and left at least 59 people dead and hundreds of others injured. Days after the incident, there are still more questions than answers, but recent updates from investigators and law enforcement have provided chilling details into how the horrific incident was carried out.

It became clear pretty quickly that the shooter, Stephen Paddock, had put significant planning into the attack. He allegedly picked a hotel room with a clear view of the concert crowd across the street, stockpiled modified high-powered weapons and even set up cameras in and around the hotel suite he did the shooting from.

But recent developments indicate that Paddock, a Nevada resident, may have researched other potential events and locations to carry out his rampage. According to NBC News, who cited "multiple senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation," Paddock may have looked into another music festival in Las Vegas and scouted sites in Boston and Chicago, though there's no evidence to suggest he actually traveled to the latter two cities.

One of the locations that the shooter reportedly looked into was Fenway Park and its surrounding areas.

NBC News: Stephen Paddock searched for hotels near Fenway Park in Boston, senior official says. Few if any hotels have any view of stands. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 5, 2017

Boston Police said they're aware of the reports and are working with federal authorities to determine the extent of the research that was done and what Paddock's plans may have been. Paddock also reportedly booked a hotel in Chicago during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in August, but he never showed up.

The tragedy, which is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. modern history, has already had a significant impact on the sports world and far beyond, but the potential involvement of one of the country's most historic and beloved sports venues provides just another horrific layer to this nightmare.