Report: White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar expected to remain in hospital three weeks

Danny Farquhar's teammates hung his jersey in the bullpen over the weekend. USATSI

Friday night, Chicago White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar collapsed in the dugout in the sixth inning and had to be rushed to the hospital. The team later announced Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage when an aneurysm ruptured.

The 31-year-old Farquhar required emergency surgery over the weekend and is listed in critical but stable condition. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Farquhar will remain in the hospital another three weeks at minimum. From Nightengale:

Farquhar will remain in the hospital and be closely monitored by neurosurgeons for at least the next three weeks. His family is by his side now, says Sohail Shahpar, Farquhar's longtime agent and close friend, calling them shaken, but cautiously optimistic. "You just can't imagine this happening,'' Shahpar said, "not to a baseball player in the middle of the game. As a baseball player, you have Tommy John surgery, guys blowing out their arms or knees. Guys taking line drives off their body or even head. But this?"

At this point a return to baseball is the last thing on the mind of the Farquhar family. The hope is he will be able to live a normal life going forward. Fortunately Farquhar was able to get medical attention quickly and is currently stable.