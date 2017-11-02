Yasiel Puig's house was being burglarized as the Dodgers lost the World Series

Game 7 was not the only thing going wrong for Puig on Wednesday

The World Series wasn't the only thing Yasiel Puig lost Wednesday night.

While his Los Angeles Dodgers were losing 5-1 to the Houston Astros in Game 7, a burglar broke into Puig's Encino-area home and escaped with some jewelry, according to reports from CBS Los Angeles and TMZ.

"An LAPD watch commander confirmed the burglary," CBS Los Angeles reported, noting that "a window was found smashed and items were taken" from Puig's home. In its own report, TMZ suggested the items amounted to only about $150 worth of jewelry, but Wednesday night wasn't the first time the Dodgers outfielder's house has been breached.

Burglars stole more than $150,000 in valuables, including "high-end Rolex watches," from his Sherman Oaks home in March, right before the 2017 season began. That burglary occurred while Puig was in Arizona for spring training.

