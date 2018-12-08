Reports: Dodgers not hiring a new general manager after Farhan Zaidi left to join Giants this offseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers will not be hiring a new general manager after Farhan Zadi left the team to join the San Francisco Giants this offseason, according to multiple reports.

#Dodgers Andrew Friedman said he has conducted no interviews for new GM, expects to restructure some duties and continue without one for the time being — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) December 7, 2018

"This offseason has been too chaotic on a number of fronts to be able to slow the game down enough to focus on that," Dodgers President Andrew Friedman told reporters Friday. "It's something we'll think about over the course of the season and think about again next offseason."

Friedman said that he has not conducted any interviews for a new GM, and expects to restructure the front office duties and continue without one for the time being.

As far as the Dodgers' winter meetings priorities go, Friedman said that their two biggest needs right now are finding a veteran catcher and quality bullpen arms.