The Braves host the Pirates on Sunday in a game that will be meaningless in terms of the playoffs. There will be a meaningful send-off, though, as Charlie Morton is set to make the final start of his career, the Braves told reporters Thursday (via MLB.com). He'll be followed on the mound by lefty starter Chris Sale, so it looks like it'll be a short outing for the purposes of getting Morton an ovation.

This will put a bow on Morton's 18-year career, most of which was spent with the two combatants Sunday. He was with the Pirates for seven years and made 142 starts with them. He also spent parts of fives seasons with the Braves; Sunday will be his 141st outing with the ballclub.

Morton started the year with the Orioles and was traded to the Tigers. He had a forgettable, at best, run with both. He was released by the Tigers last weekend, but the opportunity to end on a positive note presented itself from Atlanta.

"I was on my way back to Florida [Sunday] and [agent] B.B. [Abbott] texted me, and he told me that I might have an opportunity to come back here to finish the season," Morton said, via The Athletic.

"The thought of coming back and being around guys here -- guys in the clubhouse, the staff, people that work here at the stadium … the year has been surreal, oftentimes in bad ways. So having the chance to kind of feel a little bit at home, a little peace, is nice. Because I really had to fight for it early."

Morton was a third-round pick out of high school in 2002 and debuted in the majors in 2008, but things didn't really click for the late bloomer at the big-league level until 2018, his age-34 season. Morton was an All-Star that year and the following year. His highest WAR seasons came at ages 34, 35, 37 and 39.

Morton heads into Sunday with a career record of 147-134 to go with a 4.13 ERA (98 ERA+), 1.32 WHIP and 2,195 strikeouts in 2,266 ⅓ innings. He also worked 80 postseason innings -- including a few where he pitched through a broken leg -- going 7-5 with a 3.60 ERA and 92 strikeouts. He won World Series rings with the 2017 Astros and 2021 Braves, as well as a pennant with the 2020 Rays.

It was an admirable career that'll get Morton on the Hall of Fame ballot for a likely one-and-done stint in five years. It's pretty cool that he'll get a farewell outing in front of the Atlanta fans.