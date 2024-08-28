The Cincinnati Reds will promote right-handed pitcher Rhett Lowder to the majors for his big-league debut ahead of Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, according to The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans. The Reds and Brewers will play a doubleheader that day and Lowder will start the nightcap. It's unclear if that means he'll also serve as the 27th player -- a designation that would require him to go down after the second game concludes.

Lowder, 22, was the No. 7 pick in last summer's draft by way of Wake Forest. CBS Sports ranked him as the No. 2 prospect in the Reds system over the offseason. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Lowder, the No. 7 pick in July's draft, did not make his professional debut after throwing a career-high 120 innings for Wake Forest. He should be good to go come spring, and from there he has a chance to reach the majors within the season. Lowder's arsenal and delivery are about as optimized as it's going to get thanks to the Demon Deacons' best-in-class biomechanics lab, complete with a pair of low-90s fastballs and a good changeup. He has a history of throwing strikes, and there's no developmental reason to hold him back. If there's a single drawback to Lowder's game, it's that scouts were skeptical he had any room for additional growth. That's not a problem if you're OK with a top-10 maxing out as a mid-rotation starter -- clearly the Reds were fine with it -- but some clubs desire more star potential.

Lowder has split the season across three levels, amassing a 3.64 ERA and a 4.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 108 innings. He only just made his Triple-A debut on August 22. It's notable that he's closing in on his personal high in innings -- that being the 120 he threw last season.

Lowder's promotion will mean that five of the top seven picks in the 2023 draft will have reached the majors within 14 months of the event. The others include right-hander Paul Skenes (Pirates), outfielders Dylan Crews (Nationals) and Wyatt Langford (Rangers), and shortstop Jacob Wilson (Athletics).