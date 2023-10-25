The Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated from the postseason on Tuesday night with a loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. The Phillies will now begin the offseason more than a week earlier than they would have liked.

One of the biggest questions facing the Phillies out of the gate is whether or not they intend to retain the services of first baseman Rhys Hoskins and right-hander Aaron Nola, both of whom are scheduled to hit the open market five days after the World Series concludes.

Hoskins, for his part, expressed his desire to remain with the Phillies after Game 7, even while acknowledging that the Phillies might want to keep Bryce Harper at first base, making it more difficult to find a roster spot.

"If there's ways for me to be back, then I'm sure that the people that make those decisions will find ways for me to be back," he told reporters. "I've said this all along and I'll say it again, but I would love to be back here."

Hoskins, of course, missed the entirety of the season after tearing his ACL in the spring. Nevertheless, CBS Sports still recently ranked him as the 13th best free agent available this winter. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Hoskins missed the season after tearing his ACL in March. Unfortunately, he was already facing a dicey free-agent market before the injury. For as good as Hoskins is, and he's amassed a 120 OPS+ or better in five of his six seasons, he's a right-right first baseman on the stormy side of 30. Teams needn't look further than José Abreu to see how quickly that profile can crater. (To be fair, Abreu is/was significantly older than Hoskins.) Between the injury and the market's tepidness for the type, Hoskins would seem like a reasonable candidate to accept a qualifying offer.

The Phillies entered this season with a franchise record $243 million Opening Day payroll. Owner John Middleton is on record saying he doesn't care about the financial aspect of running a team: "If my legacy is that I didn't lose any money owning a baseball team on an annual operating basis, that's a pretty sad legacy," he said. "It's about putting trophies in cases."

Even so, it's to be seen if the Phillies can and will pony up to keep Nola and Hoskins around.