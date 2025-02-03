The Baltimore Orioles have announced the death of Rich Dauer, a former big-league infielder and coach who was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 2012. Dauer, 72, was roughly two years removed from suffering a massive stroke.

Dauer spent all 10 of his seasons as a player with the Orioles. He hit .257/.310/.343 for his career, compiling 43 home runs and six stolen bases along the way. Dauer played in two World Series with the Orioles, appearing in all five games as part of the club's championship victory in 1983 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Said title ensured Dauer a special place in baseball history, as he became one of the few players to win both an MLB and a College World Series championship. He'd previously won two CWS at Southern Cal.

Dauer later transitioned to coaching, filling various roles for five different teams. Most notably, he served as the Houston Astros' first-base coach from 2015-17. Dauer, perhaps infamously, required emergency brain surgery to repair a subdural hematoma that almost killed him during the Astros' 2017 World Series championship parade.

In addition to all of Dauer's actual baseball accomplishments, he also appeared as a coach in the 1988 movie Stealing Home that starred Mark Harmon, Jodie Foster, and Harold Ramis, among others.