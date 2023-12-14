Big news from the agency world, as Rich Paul's KLUTCH Sports -- famous for representing NBA stars such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Anthony Edwards and NFL names like Jalen Hurts, Chase Young, Odell Beckham Jr., and DeAndre Hopkins -- has entered the baseball world.

KLUTCH recently announced that they have acquired Rep 1 Baseball and its roster of clients. Those new KLUTCH clients are headlined by Rafael Devers of the Red Sox, Devin Williams of the Brewers, Andrés Giménez of the Guardians, Gabriel Moreno of the Diamondbacks, Starling Marte of the Mets, Freddy Peralta of the Brewers, and Eloy Jiménez of the White Sox. Chris Koras, CEO of REP 1 Baseball prior to the acquisition, will now serve as head of KLUTCH's newly formed baseball division.

Paul, the CEO of KLUTCH, released the following statement through the agency:

"We believe in the transformative power of sports, and this move into baseball aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence, innovation, and best-in-class representation for the world's most talented athletes. The game of baseball has a special place in the hearts of sports fans around the world, and we're thrilled to extend KLUTCH's reach into this sport and to welcome Chris, the team, and their clients to KLUTCH."

No doubt, KLUTCH will be seeking to add star power to that existing client base, and if their success in the NBA and NFL is any guide, they'll do just that.